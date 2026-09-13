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Iran-backed houthis hit Saudi Arabia hard, tighten grip on Red Sea shipping

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 22:50 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 22:50 IST
As Iran-backed Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping, what are Saudi Arabia's options? Decoding the lightning offensive launched by the Houthis as they claim new attacks on Saudi Arabia.

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