/China Unveils YJ-20 Hypersonic Missile | New Threat to U.S. Aircraft Carriers?

China has showcased its advanced YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile, a weapon that analysts believe could significantly challenge the dominance of U.S. aircraft carriers in the Pacific. State media footage reportedly shows a Chinese Type 055 destroyer launching the YJ-20, also known as the Eagle Strike-20. The missile is designed to travel at hypersonic speeds, maneuver during flight, and evade interception, making it one of Beijing's most advanced anti-ship weapons.