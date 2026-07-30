/Pakistan's Transgender Community Protests Rising Inflation and Cost of Living in Karachi

Hundreds of members of Pakistan's transgender (Khwaja Sira) community and their supporters gathered in Karachi to protest against soaring inflation, rising fuel prices, expensive food, and the increasing cost of living. The demonstrators carried placards demanding urgent government action, better employment opportunities, and financial relief for vulnerable communities. Protesters said the rapid increase in the prices of essential goods, housing, and transportation has made survival increasingly difficult, especially for transgender Pakistanis who continue to face discrimination and limited access to formal employment.