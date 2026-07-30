/West Asia War Expands as Egypt Hit, US-Saudi Strikes Iraq and Iran Launches Fresh Attacks

The war in West Asia is entering a dangerous new phase as the conflict spreads beyond Iran and Israel, drawing more countries into the escalating crisis. Egypt has reported a drone attack near its strategic Mediterranean port of Damietta, while the United States and Saudi Arabia have jointly launched airstrikes against Iran-backed armed groups in eastern Iraq. The latest developments come after Washington resumed military strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with fresh attacks across the region. According to reports, Jordan intercepted missiles fired from Iran, while Kuwait reported that an Iranian strike hit a building belonging to a Chinese company, resulting in casualties. Meanwhile, Egypt's Damietta Port, a key energy and shipping hub, was targeted in a drone attack that damaged gas-related infrastructure, raising fresh concerns over the security of global energy supply routes.