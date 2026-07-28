/US-Iran ceasefire: Trump says 'good chance' of progress in talks

The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran has now held for a third consecutive day, as President Donald Trump says there is a "good chance" of progress in ongoing negotiations with Tehran. Trump revealed that "very deep talks" are underway and suggested diplomacy may yet prevent a return to military confrontation. However, the U.S. president also warned that military action remains an option if negotiations fail to produce results. The developments come after weeks of heightened tensions that raised fears of a wider conflict across the Middle East. As diplomats continue efforts to secure a breakthrough, the world is closely watching whether the ceasefire can pave the way for a lasting agreement.