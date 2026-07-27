/Cheap, accurate & deadly: Iran's Kheibar Shekan missile is becoming even more dangerous!

Iran's Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile is emerging as one of the country's most dangerous long-range weapons. Designed to be low-cost yet highly accurate, it uses a mix of unpredictable flight paths, terminal maneuvers, and high speeds to complicate interception by advanced air defense systems. In this video, we examine how the Kheibar Shekan works, why it is becoming a growing concern for military planners, and what it could mean for the future of missile warfare in the Middle East. Latest Update: The U.S. and Iran have paused strikes for a third consecutive night to create space for diplomatic talks, raising hopes for de-escalation even as regional tensions remain high.