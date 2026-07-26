/Russia-Ukraine War | 12 Killed in Zaporizhzhia Strike | Zelenskyy Warns of New Russian Mobilization

The second week of Parliament's Monsoon Session is expected to witness intense political confrontation after the first week was disrupted by nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. Although the protests have ended following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the opposition is preparing to raise fresh questions over the alleged use of force by Delhi Police during the July 20 protest march. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking answers on the alleged deployment of pellet guns and plainclothes personnel against protesting students. Congress and other opposition parties are also expected to raise issues including the alleged Ram Janmabhoomi embezzlement case, the proposed India–US trade agreement, agricultural concerns, ethanol policy, and fresh protests planned by transport operators.