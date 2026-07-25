/CJP ends 37-day Jantar Mantar protest after government accepts all demands | Neet Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has officially announced the withdrawal of its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar after the government accepted all of its key demands. CJP leaders called the movement a victory for dignity, democracy, and peaceful protest while urging demonstrators to return home peacefully. The organization also condemned violence, blamed anti-social elements for attempts to disrupt the agitation, and emphasized the need for long-term reforms in India's education system.