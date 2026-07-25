/Rahul Gandhi backs students' 3 demands | NEET protest intensifies | China Typhoon | Europe Wildfires

India's NEET paper leak protests continue to intensify as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backs students' three key demands and insists that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must be removed instead of being shifted to another ministry. Security has been tightened across Delhi ahead of another round of talks between the government and protest leaders. In this edition of WION World Is One, we also cover: Rahul Gandhi's demand to sack Dharmendra Pradhan Delhi security tightened amid NEET paper leak protests Clashes in Patna during statewide shutdown Romania shoots down another drone near Ukraine border Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia's Jazan UN Secretary-General António Guterres visits Syria Typhoon Nol forces mass evacuations in China Wildfires continue to devastate France and Spain Stay tuned for the latest international updates and breaking developments.