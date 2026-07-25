/Trump on Venezuela Elections | Says country 'not ready yet' | US News

US President Donald Trump has said that Venezuela is not yet ready for elections, while praising the country's recent economic progress, particularly its recovering oil industry. Trump credited Venezuela's acting leadership for improving oil production and claimed the country's economy had significantly recovered. However, he said elections would only take place when conditions are right. His remarks come as Venezuela continues to recover from devastating twin earthquakes that have claimed more than 5,398 lives, with thousands still displaced. At the same time, Caracas has announced its decision to permanently withdraw from the International