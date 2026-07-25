/Chey Tae-Won to Pay 944 Billion Won to Wife | Wion News

South Korea's Supreme Court has delivered what is being called the country's "Divorce of the Year." SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has been ordered to pay 944 billion won to his former wife, Roh So-young, in one of the largest divorce settlements in South Korean history. The landmark ruling has drawn attention to Chey's massive stake in SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. Analysts believe the billionaire may need to sell shares or use them as collateral to fund the record payment.