/Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after NEET protest pressure | CJP demands more reforms at Jantar Mantar

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has triggered major political reactions across India, with protesters at Jantar Mantar calling it a victory for their movement. According to reports from the protest site, the atmosphere changed after the announcement, with supporters celebrating and raising slogans. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said the resignation was only the first step, while protesters continued to demand further action, including compensation for affected families and reforms in India's examination system.