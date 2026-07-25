/Takaichi claims to function on three hours of sleep, tweet sparks work-life balance debate

Published: Jul 25, 2026, 03:12 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 03:12 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sparked a nationwide debate after revealing that she sleeps only three hours a day. The comment, shared on social media, quickly drew reactions from supporters, critics, health experts, and workers concerned about Japan's demanding work culture. The discussion has reignited questions about work-life balance, productivity, leadership expectations, and the impact of long working hours in one of the world's most work-intensive societies.