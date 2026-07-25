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Cricket Australia open to staging ashes test in India

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 03:42 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 03:42 IST
Cricket Australia says it is open to staging an Ashes test in India in the future.

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