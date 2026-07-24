/Pakistan suicide bombing: 15 including 12 security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A deadly suicide bombing has struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 15 people, including military personnel, police officers and a forest department official. The attack targeted a joint security checkpost in the Tank district when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into the facility. Pakistani security forces responded with a counter-operation, reportedly killing multiple attackers. The military has blamed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the assault, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the country's northwest.