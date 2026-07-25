/Trump returns to White House Correspondents' Dinner | Jokes about 2028, mocks media & third term

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, three months after the original event was cancelled following an assassination attempt. Speaking before journalists, lawmakers, and senior officials, Trump reflected on the attack, joked about running for another term, and once again criticized the media and his political opponents. During his speech, Trump held up a "Trump 2028" cap, joked about seeking a third and even fourth term despite constitutional limits, and mocked what he described as "Trump Derangement Syndrome." The event was held under heightened security with Secret Service, National Guard, and police presence around the venue.