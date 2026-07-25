/PM Modi Thanks Youth Amid NEET Protest | Rahul Gandhi Demands Pradhan's Resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked India's youth for their positive response to his late-night Instagram message on the NEET paper leak controversy, even as nationwide protests continue to intensify. The government and the CJP are set to hold a third round of talks as student protests enter Day 36. Activist Sonam Wangchuk clarified that he did not strike any deal with the government and ended his hunger strike only to prevent action against protesting students. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reiterated that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, calling it the students' most important demand. Security has been tightened around Jantar Mantar, several Delhi Metro stations remain closed, and thousands are expected to join protests over the weekend.