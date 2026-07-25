/US Imposes 10% Tariff on India | Trump Targets Forced Labor, Trade Talks Face New Challenge

The United States has imposed a new 10% tariff on imports from India under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, citing concerns over the enforcement of laws against goods produced using forced labor. The tariff is part of a broader trade action targeting multiple economies. While India was initially expected to face a 12.5% tariff, the rate was reduced after New Delhi amended its foreign trade policy to prohibit imports made using forced labor. The US Department of Labor highlighted concerns across several Indian sectors, including textiles, garments, tea, shrimp processing, leather goods, carpets, fireworks, rice mills, and stone quarries. Industry experts warn that the permanent nature of the Section 301 tariffs could affect Indian exports, investments, and ongoing India-US trade negotiations.