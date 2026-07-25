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Delhi Protests | Houthi Missile Attack | Trump-Iran Tensions | France Wildfires | China Landslide

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 13:27 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 13:27 IST
Major developments are unfolding across the globe in today's top international headlines.

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