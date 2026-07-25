/NEET Protest | Trump's Saudi Deal | Houthi Attack |Europe Wildfires | China Landslide | Wion News

Published: Jul 25, 2026, 12:27 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 12:27 IST
From India's NEET protest talks to rising tensions in West Asia, today's biggest international developments are making headlines.
In this bulletin:
CJP and the government hold another round of talks over the NEET paper leak protests.
Yemen's Houthi forces claim a missile strike on Saudi Arabia.
Donald Trump says the US will not finalize a Saudi nuclear deal without normalization with Israel.
Trump threatens action after the EU's billion-dollar fine on Google.
French wildfires force mass evacuations.
China reports deaths after a deadly landslide.
Netanyahu orders a new settler outpost in the occupied West Bank.
Watch the full roundup of the biggest global developments shaping world politics, diplomacy, conflict, and international affairs.