/Students' Protests Grow in India | Israel Bombards Lebanon | Russia Strikes Ukraine | Wion News

The world is witnessing a series of major developments across multiple regions. In today's top global headlines: Student protests continue to grow in India over the NEET paper leak controversy. Israel intensifies military operations in Lebanon amid rising regional tensions. Russia launches fresh strikes across Ukraine, causing destruction and civilian casualties. Massive wildfires spread across France, forcing evacuations and emergency responses. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, expert analysis, and the latest international developments shaping global politics, conflict, security, and climate events. Watch the complete bulletin for all the latest updates.