/Dharmendra Pradhan resignation: Expert explains BJP's next move & CJP protest impact

Senior journalist and Business Standard contributing editor Aditi Phadnis analyzes the political implications of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. She discusses the impact on the BJP government, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, the remaining protest demands, possible cabinet reshuffle, and the urgent need for reforms in India's education system. Watch the full expert analysis on one of the biggest political developments of the year.