/Chaos at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as Protest Turns Violent; ACP Injured in Fresh Clash with Police

Fresh clashes erupted at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as protesters allegedly pelted stones at police, prompting the Rapid Action Force to fire tear gas shells. An ACP-rank officer sustained a head injury during the confrontation. The escalation came hours before another round of talks between the Centre and protest leaders, with demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan still at the center of the standoff. The situation remained tense as medical volunteers assisted people affected by tear gas, while officials tried to identify those responsible for the violence. The protest had largely stayed peaceful earlier, but the latest clash has raised fresh concerns ahead of the scheduled meeting.