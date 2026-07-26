/Pralhad Joshi Takes Over Education Ministry | Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns | CJP Ends Protest

In a major political development, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has officially assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Education, following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. The Centre moved swiftly to ensure continuity in the Education Ministry after weeks of unprecedented nationwide student protests. Pralhad Joshi, who continues to hold the portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility and pledged to discharge his duties with humility, dedication, and honesty. The appointment follows a month-long agitation led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. The protest officially ended after the third round of talks between the Centre and CJP, during which the government accepted the protesters' key demands, including the resignation of the Education Minister, withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, and consideration of a five-point charter on examination reforms.