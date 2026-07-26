/Europe Wildfires Rage On | Spain and France Battle Deadly Blazes | Thousands Evacuated

Europe is battling one of its most destructive wildfire seasons as Spain and France continue to face rapidly spreading blazes fueled by extreme heat, dry conditions, and strong winds. In eastern Spain, a deadly wildfire near Valencia has claimed one life, while firefighters have managed to bring parts of the blaze under control. Large areas have been reduced to ashes, with nearby communities suffering extensive damage. The wildfire emergency has also spread across regions surrounding Madrid, forcing authorities to issue mass evacuation orders. Spain's Military Emergency Unit has been deployed to support rescue operations, while firefighters continue battling flames using helicopters, water bombers, and ground crews. Tens of thousands of residents have fled their homes, and many others are receiving medical treatment for smoke inhalation.