/23 Missing After Vietnamese Cargo Ship Sinks in South China Sea | Massive Rescue Ops Underway

A major search and rescue operation is underway after a Vietnamese cargo ship carrying 62 crew members sank in the disputed South China Sea during severe weather. Rescuers have saved 39 people, while 23 remain missing. Chinese rescue ships, helicopters, and nearby fishing vessels are assisting Vietnamese authorities in the search near Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly Islands. The incident occurred in one of the world's most disputed maritime regions, where overlapping territorial claims by China, Vietnam, and the Philippines continue to fuel tensions.