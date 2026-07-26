/Europe Battles Deadly Wildfires | 300,000 Evacuated Across Spain and France | Emergency Declared

Europe is battling one of its worst wildfire emergencies in years as massive blazes continue to spread across Spain and France. More than 300,000 people have been evacuated, with Spain declaring a nationwide emergency and France carrying out one of its largest evacuation operations since World War II. Thousands of firefighters, military emergency units, helicopters, and water-bombing aircraft are working around the clock to contain the rapidly spreading infernos fueled by extreme heat, dry vegetation, and unpredictable winds. In Spain, wildfires have forced tens of thousands to flee near Madrid, Valencia, and surrounding regions, while France has evacuated hundreds of thousands as flames threaten major cities and communities.