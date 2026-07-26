/Iran Warns of Wider West Asia War | Houthi Strikes Saudi Aramco |US, Israel, Saudi Tensions Escalate

Iran has warned that any renewed US military strikes, especially alongside Israel, could trigger a wider regional conflict across West Asia. The warning comes ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, as tensions continue to rise. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in Jazan and Yanbu, threatening key global energy routes. The conflict has raised concerns over the security of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and global oil supplies, while Iran insists that diplomacy—not military escalation is the only path forward.