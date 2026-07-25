/Canada-US Trade War Escalates As Gordie Howe Bridge Opens Without US Officials

A major escalation is unfolding in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels exchange fire, ending years of relative calm in the region. The latest developments come amid intensifying US-Iran tensions, with the Houthis claiming attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in Jazan and Yanbu, triggering emergency alerts and raising concerns over regional security. In this detailed report, we analyse the growing Saudi-Houthi conflict, the maritime blockade announced by the Houthis, and Saudi Arabia's retaliatory air strikes on Houthi targets. The escalation has put key shipping routes, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, under renewed pressure. The Red Sea corridor remains a critical global trade route, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Suez Canal. Any disruption in this strategic passage could impact international shipping, energy supplies, and global markets.