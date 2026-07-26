/India Flood Crisis: Assam Death Toll Rises, Gujarat & J&K Hit by Torrential Monsoon Rains

India continues to face the devastating impact of an intense monsoon season, with severe flooding, waterlogging, and flash floods affecting multiple states. Assam remains the worst-hit, where the flood death toll has risen to 66 after four more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 6.5 lakh people across 10 districts remain affected. Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat are among the worst-hit districts, with over 810 villages submerged and nearly 35,000 hectares of farmland damaged. Urban flooding has also been reported in Kamrup district. Relief and rescue operations are underway, with the Indian Air Force deploying helicopters to airlift and airdrop relief materials to stranded residents. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said relief operations will continue with larger-scale air drops in the coming days.