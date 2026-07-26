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India NEET row: Oppn demands greater accountability from Centre over NEET

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 10:27 IST | Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 10:27 IST
The ongoing NEET controversy continues to ignite political firestorms across India, with opposition parties launching a united front to demand heightened accountability from the Central government.

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