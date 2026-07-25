/Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as CJP Calls Off Protest | Opposition Demands Education Reforms

Following weeks of nationwide student protests, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, leading to the end of the CJP-led agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. After the third round of talks, the government accepted CJP's key demands, including withdrawing cases against protesters and considering a five-point education reform charter. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Supriya Sule, and activist Sonam Wangchuk, welcomed the development while urging comprehensive reforms, greater transparency, and accountability in India's education system.