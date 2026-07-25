/Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns, CJP Calls Off Protest | Yemen Crisis | France Fires | Middle East Crisis

Major developments unfold across India and the world in today's top headlines. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has officially called off its nationwide student protest after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following weeks of demonstrations over the NEET paper leak controversy and demands for education reforms. The announcement came after a joint press conference between the Government of India and CJP leaders, marking a significant political development. Internationally, tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim responsibility for targeting Saudi Arabian oil facilities along the Red Sea coast. The latest attacks have heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with Saudi Arabia warning of further retaliation. Europe is battling an environmental crisis as devastating wildfires continue to rage across France and Spain. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has convened another emergency crisis meeting while authorities report that more than 250,000 people have been evacuated, including nearly 197,000 people from southwestern France. The ongoing fires have also disrupted the Tour de France, forcing organizers to shorten one of the race stages due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the situation in the Golan Heights, calling recent developments unacceptable. Syria has once again demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the UN-patrolled buffer zone, adding to growing regional tensions.