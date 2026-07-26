/Russia-Ukraine war: St. Petersburg key economic hub of Russia hit

St. Petersburg, Russia's critical economic hub and second-largest city, has suffered a massive wave of long-range Ukrainian drone strikes targeting key energy, logistics, and port infrastructure. The sweeping attacks hit major regional economic lifelines—including Baltic Sea oil export facilities and massive distribution centers belonging to Russia's largest e-commerce giant, Wildberries—triggering massive fires, flight disruptions at Pulkovo Airport, and piercing the illusion of safety far from the frontline.