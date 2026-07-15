/Balochistan independence movement grows | Activist claims Pak has lost control over 85% territory

Tensions continue to escalate in Balochistan as prominent activist Mir Yar Baloch claims Pakistan has lost control over 85% of the province. The activist says Baloch nationalist groups now control key natural resources, including gas fields, coal mines, and mineral reserves, while calling on the international community to recognize Balochistan's independence. The developments come amid rising violence in the province, where Pakistan's military has reported deadly clashes with Baloch insurgent groups. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for several high-profile attacks in recent months, highlighting the growing security crisis.