/Sonam Wangchuk's powerful message after protest victory | Democracy, peace & education reforms

Following the end of the Jantar Mantar protest, Sonam Wangchuk congratulated India's youth and CJP volunteers for maintaining peace throughout the movement. Calling it a victory for democracy, he urged protesters to remain humble in victory and emphasized that one minister's resignation alone cannot transform the nation. Wangchuk appealed for comprehensive education reforms, better governance, accountability, anti-corruption measures, and democratic reforms, while also raising concerns about Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, and environmental protection.