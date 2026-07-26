/Israel considers buying US-made P-8 Poseidon

Published: Jul 26, 2026, 09:57 IST | Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 09:57 IST
Israel is reportedly evaluating the acquisition of U.S.-made Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to significantly upgrade its naval defense infrastructure. Prompted by shifting geopolitical dynamics and growing strategic focus on the Eastern Mediterranean, the potential procurement aims to dramatically enhance Israel's anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities, long-range maritime surveillance, and intelligence-gathering operations.