/Tulika Maan Suspended From Commonwealth Games | What Is a Whereabouts Failure?

India has suffered a major setback ahead of the Commonwealth Games as judoka Tulika Maan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) over three whereabouts failures within a rolling 12-month period. The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medalist has been withdrawn from the competition pending an emergency hearing. In this video, we explain what a whereabouts failure is, why elite athletes must regularly update their location for out-of-competition testing, and how three missed filings or missed tests within 12 months can result in suspension under anti-doping rules.