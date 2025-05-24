LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 09:47 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 09:47 IST
Turkey's interest in Kashmir | India hits back at Pakistan and Turkey | WION Wideangle
May 24, 2025, 09:47 IST

Turkey's interest in Kashmir | India hits back at Pakistan and Turkey | WION Wideangle

Turkey has repeatedly backed Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, with President Erdogan offering to mediate between India and Pakistan. India has slammed Ankara for not respecting its sovereignty and adjusted its strategic partnerships accordingly — strengthening ties with Greece and Armenia. What are Turkey's interests in Kashmir?

