/Iran Warns of Wider West Asia War | Zelenskyy Accuses Russia | India Issues Black Sea Advisory

Welcome to the latest edition of WION World Is One, bringing you the top international headlines from around the globe. Iran has warned of a wider West Asia conflict if the United States proceeds with military action, issuing the warning ahead of the Israeli Prime Minister's visit to Washington amid escalating regional tensions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of providing satellite intelligence to Iran to support attacks on U.S. military bases and Gulf facilities, adding another dimension to the ongoing geopolitical crisis. India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals to carefully assess the security situation before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in or transiting through the Black Sea, citing rising security risks linked to ongoing conflicts.