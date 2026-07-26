/Iran warns of wider West Asia War | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of aiding Iran | India issues Black Sea Advisory | Spain Wildfires

Welcome to WION World Is One. Here are today's top international headlines shaping global affairs. Iran has warned that any new U.S. military strike could trigger a wider conflict across West Asia, issuing the warning ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington. The escalating rhetoric has raised fears of a broader regional confrontation. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of sharing satellite intelligence with Iran to assist attacks on U.S. military bases and Gulf infrastructure, adding another layer of tension to the ongoing geopolitical crisis. India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to carefully evaluate security risks before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in or passing through the Black Sea, citing increased attacks linked to the wider regional conflict. In the South China Sea, search and rescue operations remain underway after a Vietnamese vessel carrying 62 people sank. Rescue teams continue searching for the remaining missing passengers as ships and helicopters comb the waters. Spain is battling one of its worst wildfire emergencies in years. Authorities say rapidly spreading fires, fueled by extreme heat and strong winds, have exceeded firefighting capacity in several regions, forcing large-scale evacuations. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government will directly raise concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump over proposed new tariffs, warning they could hurt bilateral trade while Australia continues advocating for fair trade and protecting exporters. Stay with WION World Is One for the latest breaking international news, geopolitical developments, global conflicts, climate disasters, and major world events.