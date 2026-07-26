/China's Gold imports hit highest level since 2024 | Gold demand surges as prices fall

China's appetite for gold is showing no signs of slowing down. The world's largest bullion market imported around 173 tonnes of gold in June, marking the highest monthly import level since March 2024 and extending gains for the third consecutive month. The surge comes after international gold prices corrected sharply from their early-2026 highs, encouraging investors to buy the dip. A stronger Chinese yuan also made overseas gold purchases more affordable, while commercial banks accelerated imports before a new licensing regime took effect.