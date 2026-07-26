/Iran War Expands Beyond Red Sea? Tehran Warns Ukraine After Vessel Strike in Caspian Sea

The Iran conflict risks expanding beyond West Asia after Tehran accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea. Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the incident as an act of aggression, claiming the strike killed one sailor and injured another, while warning that it would defend its national interests. The accusation comes after Ukraine claimed it carried out long-range strikes against Russian military-linked assets in the Caspian Sea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces targeted vessels allegedly involved in military cargo shipments and also accused Russia of providing satellite intelligence to Iran to support attacks on U.S. bases and Gulf facilities. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he trusted Russia and China not to assist Iran in the conflict but warned that involvement would have serious consequences