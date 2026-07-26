/Europe Wildfires rage on: Spain & France battle deadly blazes | Thousands evacuated

Europe is battling one of its most severe wildfire emergencies as devastating blazes continue to spread across Spain and France, forcing mass evacuations and stretching emergency services to their limits. In eastern Spain, firefighters worked tirelessly to contain a deadly wildfire near Valencia, where one person lost their life. Dramatic visuals show emergency crews using helicopters and water tankers to battle flames as nearby buildings and landscapes were left covered in ash. Authorities say the blaze in Manises has been brought under control, but smoke continues to pose health risks for residents.