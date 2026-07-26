/Houthis Target Saudi Oil Tankers | Red Sea Blockade Escalates | US Faces New Middle East Crisis

The Middle East conflict is entering a dangerous new phase as Yemen's Houthi rebels intensify attacks on Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea. After announcing a naval blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, the Houthis claim they have struck Saudi oil tankers, raising fears of a wider regional war and renewed disruption to global energy supplies. The escalation comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted, placing immense pressure on another vital maritime chokepoint—the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Saudi Arabia, which has relied on Red Sea ports to bypass Hormuz, now faces fresh threats to its oil exports.