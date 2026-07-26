/India's Medal Hope Tulika Maan Suspended Before Commonwealth Games | What Is a Whereabouts Failure?

India has suffered a major setback ahead of the Commonwealth Games as judo star Tulika Maan has been ruled out of the competition after being charged with a whereabouts failure under anti-doping regulations. The Commonwealth Games silver medalist has been provisionally suspended by India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after reportedly accumulating three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period. An emergency hearing has been scheduled to determine the next course of action.