/Iran-US Conflict Update | Houthis Target Saudi Arabia | Ukraine Accuses Russia | Spain Wildfires

Global tensions remain high as Iran says it has halted retaliatory attacks after the United States paused its airstrikes for two consecutive nights, raising hopes of a possible diplomatic breakthrough. At the same time, Yemen's Houthi rebels claim they have downed a Saudi drone and intensified attacks on Saudi targets, keeping pressure on regional security. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war continues to widen, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing Moscow of providing satellite intelligence to Iran for attacks on U.S. military bases and Gulf facilities. Romania has summoned Russia's ambassador after another drone incident near its border with Ukraine, while India has issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens to carefully evaluate security risks before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in or passing through the Black Sea. Elsewhere, rescue teams continue searching for missing crew members after a Vietnamese vessel carrying 62 people sank in the South China Sea. In Europe, Spain is battling rapidly spreading wildfires fueled by extreme heat and strong winds, forcing emergency firefighting operations. Iraq has also approved a memorandum with Syria to build a new oil pipeline linking Iraqi oil fields to Mediterranean export terminals, aiming to diversify export routes and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage of the latest developments in global conflicts, diplomacy, energy security, maritime safety, climate disasters, and international affairs.