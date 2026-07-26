/Iran Condemns Alleged Ukrainian Attack on Commercial Vessel in Caspian Sea | Iran- Ukraine News

Tensions between Iran and Ukraine have escalated after Tehran condemned what it described as a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea. According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the strike caused an explosion aboard the vessel early Saturday, killing one sailor and injuring another. Iran called the incident an act of aggression and accused Ukraine of violating the United Nations Charter by extending the conflict beyond the battlefield. Tehran also urged the UN Security Council, the European Union, and the international community to condemn the alleged attack. Iranian officials reiterated that the country has not directly participated in the Russia-Ukraine war and warned that it would defend its national interests under international law. Tehran also held Kyiv and its supporters responsible for any further escalation in regional tensions. The issue was raised by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a phone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian forces had carried out strikes on logistics hubs, an oil refinery, a fuel depot, and military-linked maritime assets in the Caspian Sea, including vessels allegedly used for military cargo shipments involving Iran and a Russian warship.