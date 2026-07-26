/Pralhad Joshi takes charge of Education Ministry after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns | NEET Protest

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has officially assumed charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. The appointment comes after weeks of nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, in addition to the Education Ministry. Speaking after taking charge, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for placing his trust in him and pledged to discharge his new responsibilities with dedication, humility and honesty.