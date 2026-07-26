/PM Modi Highlights India's Defence & Space Growth | Assam Flood | Siddaramaiah's Big Announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, highlighted India's achievements in defence, space, sports, and environmental conservation. He praised the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, advances in missile systems, growing defence exports, and the successful private-sector launch of the Vikram-1 rocket. The Prime Minister also reviewed the flood situation in Assam, assuring full central support for ongoing rescue and relief efforts. Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that he will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections, citing his age and health.